Versailles girls golf picks up another MAC win over St. John’s

BRADFORD — The Versailles girls golf team picked up a MAC win over Delphos St. John’s, 203-241.

Ella Porter led the Lady Tigers with a 41. Emma Garrison had a 44, Gabby Dues had a 56 and Danielle Francis had a 62. Carley Timmerman shot a 68 and Kyla Milligan shot a 70.

For St. John’s, Elle Gable led the team with a 51. Faith Cross had a 60, Gracy Creque had a 64 and Cora Kill had a 66. CJ Kemper and Madison Linder both shot a 69.

The Lady Tigers will travel to Mercer County Elks golf course next to take on Coldwater on Aug. 31.