Lady Tigers and Lady Jets compete in conference match

ARCANUM — Ansonia and Franklin Monroe girls golf squared off against each other at Beechwood Golf Course on Aug. 28.

For the Lady Jets, junior Abby Fourman had a 61 and senior Jadyn Brandt had a 64. They shot a 125 as a team.

For the Lady Tigers, senior Makayla Stachler led the team with a 53. Junior Sophia Aultman had a 62, senior Macy Sink had a 70 and junior Zoey Elson had an 80. Ansonia finished with a team score of 265.

Franklin Monroe will next take on National Trail on Aug. 29 at Beechwood. Ansonia will host Tri-Village at White Springs golf course on Aug. 31.