Local Briefs

Neave Twp. meeting schedule

GREENVILLE — Neave Township Trustees will have one regular meeting in September on Sept. 18, 7 p.m. There will be two meetings in October on Oct. 9 and Oct. 30, both at 7 p.m. All of the Neave Township Trustees meetings are open to the public and are held in the Neave Township Building, 3880 State Route 121, Greenville.

Darke Co. Singles Dance

GREENVILLE — The Greenville VFW is now sponsoring the Darke County Singles Dances. The next dance is on Saturday, Sept. 9. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the dance is from 8-11 p.m. The cover charge is $9 per person. The band will be Mike Willis. Food will be available and there is a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and instant tickets. Come enjoy a fun evening of dancing. All are welcome, singles or couples. You must 21 years of age. Follow them on Facebook at VFWSunday Bingo. For more information, contact Don Dietrich at 937-423-2664 or Lori Denniston at 937-621-1044.

Mosquito spraying

ANSONIA — The Village of Ansonia will be spraying for Mosquitoes on Wednesday, Aug. 30, beginning at approximately 9:30 p.m., weather permitting. Residents are advised to close all doors and windows and keep small children and pets indoors during this period.

GHS Class of 1965 lunch

GREENVILLE — The Greenville High School Class of 1965 will hold a luncheon on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 11:30 a.m. They will meet at the Moose Lodge, 1200 Sweitzer St., Greenville, across from Clark’s Gasoline Station. Call 937-548-8741. Spouses, guests and/or significant others are also invited, as well as members of other Greenville High School classes.

DCP commisson meets

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Park District Board of Commissioners Regular Board Meeting is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m., at Shawnee Prairie Preserve Nature Education Center, 4267 St. Rt. 502 W., Greenville. To be added to the agenda to speak or to make comments please e-mail [email protected] before Sept. 10, at noon.