Arcanum boys and girls golf pick up win over Tri-Village

ARCANUM — The Arcanum boys and girls golf teams each picked up a win over Tri-Village on Aug. 29 at Beechwood Golf Course.

The Lady Trojans won 196-234 over the Lady Patriots.

For Arcanum, Junior Emma Rogers led the team with a 47. Junior Brooke Anderson and senior Belle Harleman both had a 49. Senior Kaylee Flatter had a 51. Senior Kylie Grieshop shot a 64 and junior Payten Parks shot a 65.

For Tri-Village, Junior Reagan Brewer was the medalist with a 45. Junior Taylor Begoon had a 52, senior Bella Black had a 67 and senior Haylee Potter had a 70. Junior Macey Shetler had a 76.

The Trojans won 166-186 over the Patriots.

For Arcanum, junior Graham Brubaker was the medalist with a 35. Freshman Luke Stephens had a 40, junior Seth Fearon had a 45 and junior RJ Brothers had a 46. Sophomore Lance Brinksneader and junior Sam Rose both had a 50.

For Tri-Village, juniors Trey Homan and Ryder Brummett both had a 43. Senior Carter Finkbine and junior Wesley Osborne had a 50. Junior Cameron Kimmel had a 54.

For the girls, the Lady Patriots will take on Ansonia at White Springs Golf Course on Aug. 31. The Lady Trojans will take on Anna at Beechwood on Sept. 5.

For the boys, the Patriots will take on Franklin Monroe at Beechwood. Arcanum will go to Stillwater Valley Golf Course to take on Bradford. Both matches will take place on Aug. 31.

