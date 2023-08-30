Powering Out Breast Cancer benefit in Arcanum

The Powering Out Breast Cancer benefit will support Ashley Lovett and her family as she battles breast cancer. Submitted photos Contact The Hogg Shop to purchase raffle tickets for a couple of guns being raffled off, inluding Glock 48 10RD American Flag 9mm, and a pink AR-style rifle. Submitted photos

By Ryan Berry

DailyAdocate.com

ARCANUM — A lot of horsepower will be on display from one of Darke County to the other on Saturday, Sept. 9. While most people know of the World 100 at Eldora and the Rolling 50’s Car Show in downtown Greenville, there is another event that will show off a wide variety of power coming to Arcanum on the same day. The Hogg Shop will be joined by a host of other businesses and organizations to host the Powering Out Breast Cancer Benefit.

Last year’s big show was a benefit was held for two individuals injured in a motorcycle crash. This year’s benefit will help an individual and her family that is currently battling breast cancer, Ashley Lovett.

The lives of Lovett and her young family were changed in late 2022 when she learned in September there was a chance she had breast cancer. Less than a month later, it was confirmed when she got the call telling her that she had stage 1 grade 2 invasive ductal carcinoma with no lymph node involvement. The doctors suggested a lumpectomy and radiation. A second opinion from the James Cancer Center agreed with the first opinion. Lovett, however, chose to have a double mastectomy and lymph node removal against her doctor’s wishes to save from frequent trips to Columbus for treatment. During the procedure in December, the tumor had more than doubled and had spread to the lymph nodes. Ashley and Jamison and their three young daughters have stood together as Ashley has endured five months of chemo followed by 30 rounds of radiation. What is life going to look like for the family, now? Medical bills are quickly becoming overwhelming along with the weekly trips to OSU for treatments, which leads to car issues. What savings they had is quickly being depleted.

The Hogg Shop is hoping the second annual benefit will help curb some of the financial stress the family is experiencing.

The Powering Out Breast Cancer Benefit is shaping up to be one of the biggest fundraisers in the community. Last year’s benefit was held in the parking lot of the Family Dollar/Dollar Tree in Arcanum, but because of the size and scope of the event, they have been forced to move it to the ball diamonds on the south-end of Arcanum. The show will run from noon to 4 p.m., which will give visitors plenty of time to make it to the other activities in Darke County that day.

Visitors can expect to see a lot of horsepower with possibly hundreds of vehicles, including semis, CareFlight, motorcycles, aircraft flyovers, including the Butler County Warbirds, show trucks, race cars and more. They are seeing a lot of support from the local trucking companies. Erwin Chrysler Jeep is making an appearance with old and new Mopar muscle. Kenworth of Fort Wayne has also agreed to participate in the event.

They are currently hosting a raffle for a couple of guns. One is a Glock 48 10RD American Flag 9mm and the other will be a pink AR styler rifle. Both are from Darke Armory based in Arcanum. Visit The Hogg Shop on State Route 49 for tickets. Tickets are $10 each.

The event will also feature a separate raffle the day of the event with items valued in the thousands of dollars. Some of the items include a DeWalt tool kit, variety of gift cards for food, gas, merchandise and more, car cleaning, and baskets of merchandise from various businesses.

There will also be plenty of food with participation from Arcanum’s Houston Restaurant, Fren-Cheese, Chetter Butts, Crème de la Crème, and Buckeye Burgers.

