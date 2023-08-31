Lady Wave golf wins second straight MVL match

Sophomore Vera Cox had a personal best for nine holes with a 44. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — The Lady Wave golf team hosted Xenia at Turtle Creek on Aug. 30. The Lady Wave won 198-287.

The Lady wave were led by sophomore Vera Cox with a 44; sophomore Sofia Chrisman had a 50; and junior Leah Curtis and sophomore Taylor Trissel both had a 52. Also playing were junior Callee Moore with a 64 and sophomore Reese Addington with a 66.

Xenia was led by Austin Poff with a 65; Layla Wheeldon with a 73; Megan Poff with a 73 and Casey Harris with a 74.

“The girls played well today and are seeing the benefits of the hard work they are doing at practice,” head coach Tracy Haines said.

The Lady Wave are 2-4 overall and 1-3 in conference play.