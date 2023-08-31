Darke DD recognizes Direct Support Professionals

Darke DD is showing is support and appreciation to Direct Support Professionals. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities (Darke DD) recognizes and celebrates the support that Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) provide to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Darke County during DSP Appreciation Week, which runs from Sept. 10 to 16.

Every day across the nation, Direct Support Professionals (DSPs) play a vital role in America’s workforce and economy by providing necessary supports and services to people with disabilities of all ages. As skilled professionals, DSPs support people with disabilities to participate in their communities. Historically, DSPs primarily served as caregivers for the people they supported. In the past few decades, however, the needs of those served began to change, and the roles of DSPs began to change as well. Today, the role of a DSP goes beyond caregiving and focuses more broadly on supporting people with disabilities to participate fully in their communities, advocating for rights and services, living in integrated settings and seeking competitive integrated employment.

“The support provided by DSPs in our community is essential to ensure individuals with disabilities have the help they need to live their best lives and help strengthen our communities by facilitating inclusion for people with disabilities. These essential staff are a vital part of the services provided in Darke County,” said Tonya Clark, Darke DD Superintendent.

Darke DD encourages all citizens to join us in extending our appreciation to the over 170 individuals in Darke County supporting people with developmental disabilities in our communities.

Anyone interested in joining this fun and rewarding career as a DSP should contact Joseph Badell at Darke DD at (937) 459-4609 or by emailing [email protected].