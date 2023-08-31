North Star business supports renovation

Rachel Bergman is pictured with (left to right) Jason Stammen, Ben Selhorst, Dan Creager, and Kevin Selhorst. Submitted photo

NORTH STAR — Rachel Bergman, representing the North Star Community Association, recently met with the owners of North Star Hardware & Implement Company at the North Star Community Park to check out progress on the new shelter house/restrooms and to thank them for their generous support of the project. Rachel commented, “We have been publicly thanking companies that have supported the renovation of our park. It is now time to meet with and thank those companies located in North Star for their generosity.” Kevin Selhorst said, “It is such a pleasure to continue business operations started in North Star by our family years ago. Developing an accessible, inclusive entity will assist our community to be more welcoming to everyone visiting our park and draw the community even closer together. It is North Star Hardware’s pleasure to support this project.”

North Star Hardware and Implement Company has been family-owned and operated for four generations. Established in 1924, North Star Hardware and Implement has spent the last 99 years dedicated to providing quality parts, products, and support to the agricultural community. North Star Hardware has been committed to helping its customers grow their farming operations and will continue to support them and its community for years to come.