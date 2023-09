Versailles girls golf get MAC victory with win over Coldwater.

Ella Porter led the field with a 38. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Emma Garrison was second on the team and in the field with a 42.

CELINA — The Lady Tigers picked up a 202-249 win over Coldwater at Mercer County Elks Lodge on Aug. 31.

Ella Porter led the field with a 38. Emma Garrison had a 42, Gabby Dues had a 59 and Carley Timmerman had a 63. Kara Milligan had a 64 and Danielle Francis had a 67.

For Coldwater, Libby Gilmore had a 52. Madison Bruns had a 61, Ella Kaiser had a 67, Kate Hemmelgarn and Emily Brunswick had a 69. Lauren Ayers had a 70.

The team will take on Fort Loramie and Minster on Sept. 5 at Stillwater next.