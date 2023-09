Gene and Judy Miller Gene and Judy Miller

ARCANUM — Gene and Judy Miller will be celebrating their 60th Wedding Anniversary on Sept. 7. They were married Sept. 7, 1963 at the Potsdam Church of the Brethren.

They are the parents of three children Jodi (Robert) Kinney, Todd (Melissa) Miller, Julie (Steve) Wolfe.

They have seven grandchildren Brittany & Brandon Kinney, Conner & Carter Miller, Drew, Trent & Emily Uhrhammer.

Please celebrate this special occasion with them by sending a card to 6546 Clark Road, Arcanum, Ohio 45304