GMCB to present A Grand Finale

John and Chelsea Whirledge

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Municipal Concert Band (GMCB) will present it’s last concert of the 2023 season with a presentation of Songs that Missed the Cut. The concert will take place at the Marling Band Shell in the beautiful Greenville City Park this Sunday, Sept. 3, 7 p.m.

The concert of Music that Missed the Cut will feature John and Chelsea Whirledge. John will be singing God Bless the USA that missed the cut on their Independence Day celebration and also Circle of Life from The Lion King that missed the cut on their Disney show. Chelsea will sing selections from Adele that missed the cut from the British Invasion show and You Raise Me Up also from the Independence Day celebration. The band will perform music from their Night Music show, Oldies in the Park show and others. Although it sounds as if the band is performing B side music, that could not be further from the truth. This will be a great Grand Finale concert that will be enjoyed by all.

Plan now to bring a friend and join the hundreds that attend their shows to the final concert of the season of the Greenville Municipal Concert Band with John and Chelsea Whirledge. As always, the concerts are free and open to the public. Plenty of bench seating is available for you to enjoy the show and you are welcome to bring your own chair or blanket as well. Food will be available for purchase from Fren Cheese Eats food truck for your enjoyment as well. See you at the show.