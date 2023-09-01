Mississinawa Valley golf goes to 5-1 with WOAC win over Ansonia

By Drew Terhall
GREENVILLE — The Mississinawa Valley boys golf team defeated Ansonia, 193-215, at White Springs Golf Club.
Senior Aron Hunt led the team with a 41. Senior Aaron Hummel shot a 47, senior Tanner Leichty shot a 49 and junior Brayden Wisner shot a 56. Senior Brandon Miller had a 60.
For Ansonia, senior Maverick Sanders led the field with a 40. sophomore Byron Young had a 51, junior Darby Gilland had a 61 and sophomore Owen Schmitmeyer had a 63. Sophomore Noah Heck had a 69.
Mississinawa Valley is now 5-1 overall on the season while Ansonia is 2-5 overall. The Blackhawks will take on Tri-County North on Sept. 5 at Beechwood Golf Course. Ansonia will take on Bradford on Sept. 5 at Stillwater Valley Golf Course.
