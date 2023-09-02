MV awards supplemental contracts

The Mississinawa Valley Local Board of Education met for its regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 7, in the Board Office Conference Room.

Highlights from the meeting are as follows:

The Board approved the authorization of the Administration to admit tuition students into MV Schools throughout the 2023-2024 school year if so recommended and approved by the Superintendent. The Board approved the tuition rate for the 2023-2024 school year as determined by ODE. The town Bus Stops for the 2023-2024 school year were approved. The Substitute Teacher Listing approved by the Darke County ESC for the 2023-2024 school year was approved by the Board.

Craig Spitler was approved as the Technical Supervisor to meet the EPA requirements for the 2023-2024 school year. Josh Link’s services as a Class I Certified 1-74-94 Operator for the wastewater system was approved by the Board for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Board approved the 2023-2024 annual member dues of BASA Services.

The following 2023-2024 supplemental one-year contracts were approved by the Board: Ashley Austerman – Art Club Advisor and SADD Advisor (1/2), Emily Clark – Elementary Student Council (1/2), Sara Smith – Elementary Student Council (1/2), Luke McKeeth – Foreign Language Club Advisor, Ryan McGlothlin – Freshman Class Advisor, Sarah Hiestand – H.S. Student Council, Mindy Longfellow – H.S. Yearbook Advisor, Sandy Denniston – JH Class Field Trip Coordinator, Mrs. Jodi Humphries – JH Student Council (1/2), Tricia Seubert – JH Student Council (1/2) and SADD Advisor (1/2), Mrs. Kim Hershey – Junior Class Advisor, NHS Advisor, Science Club Advisor and Senior Class Advisor, and Mrs. Krista Hoggatt – Sophomore Class Advisor and HS Boys’ Basketball Concession Supervisor.

The Board approved to contract transportation services for one junior high student for the 2023-2024 School Year.

Mr. Wagoner and Mrs. Kemp were approved by the Board to allow and/or transport students to events or lunches in and around Union City, Ind. during the 2023-2024 school year. The Board approved any out-of-state athletic events and or overnight trips during the 2023-2024 school year that may pertain to OHSAA State Tournaments for students, coaches and driver. Mrs. Lause was approved by the Board to transport the MH class to Union City, Indiana throughout the 2023-2024 school year when instructionally needed.

Mrs. Kemp was approved by the Board with the CCIP Coordinator stipend for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Substitute Rates for Classified and Certified Staff were approved for the 2023-2024 school year. The Certified Substitute Rate will be $100 per day (up from $90 last school year). The Classified Substitute Hourly Rates are as follows: Attendant $11.08 (up from $10.46 last school year), Para Professionals $12.61 (up from $11.94 last school year), Secretaries $12.94 (up from $12.25 last school year), Cooks $12.23 (up from $11.57 last school year), Custodians $16.47 (up from $15.97 last school year) and Bus Drivers $17.72 (up from $17.22 last school year).

A resolution for an elementary student’s transportation to and from the Ohio School for the Deaf as approved by the Board for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Board approved salary schedule changes for the following employees beginning with the 2023-2024 school year:

Emily Taylor to Masters +20, Janel Thobe to Masters and Ashley Austerman to BS150.

The Board approved the ticket taker pay for sporting events for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Board approved an agreement between the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and Mississinawa Valley Local School District for the 2023-2024 school year for a School Resource Officer.

The Board accepted, with regret, the resignation of Mike Robinson, Bus Driver, as of Aug. 11.

An agreement between Mississinawa Valley Local School District and Miami Valley Hospital was approve by the Board. The three-year agreement will provide sports medicine services to MV athletes.

The Board approved Jeff Winchester with a five-year contract as the Superintendent. The contract shall commence Aug. 1, 2024.

Andrea Strawser was approved by the Board with one-year co-curricular contract as the JH Girls’ Volleyball Site Manager for the 2023-2024 school year pending background checks.

The Board approved Andrea Strawser as a volunteer with the 7th Grade Girls’ Volleyball program for the 2023-2024 school year.

The Board adjourned to executive session at 7:35 p.m. for the express purpose of discussing personnel employment. The Board returned to regular session at 7:55 p.m. The meeting adjourned at 7:56 p.m.