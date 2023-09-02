Paul named executive director

Allie Paul

GREENVILLE — Oakley Place is introducing its new executive director at Trustwell Living at Oakley Place.

Allie Paul was previously the director of nursing and was recently promoted to the executive director’s position.

She lives in the Arcanum area with her husband of nine years, Christopher, and her three children, Stella, 10, Lillian, 6, and Crew, 2. She spends most of her free time with her family as they enjoy camping, horseback riding and gardening.

Paul feels Trustwell Living at Oakley Place is her second family and leads the community with love and compassion.