Wackler named Care Services Manager

Kathy Wackler

GREENVILLE — Trustwell Living at Oakley Place is pleased to announce Kathy Wackler is the new Care Services Manager at the facility.

Wackler was a floor nurse for nearly three years at Trustwell Living at Oakley Place and has worked both third and first shift. She graduated from Ohio Academy of Holistic Health in Xenia in 2009.

Wackler lives in Bradford with her husband and three fur babies. She is expecting her first granddaughter in February. She enjoys going to garage sales and flea markets, tending to her flower beds and spending time with family.

She loves the family feel at Trustwell Living at Oakley Place the most and it quickly became her second family.