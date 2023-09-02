Versailles finishes top two as a team; Lee takes second in Treaty City Invitational

Meredith Barga took eighth overall in the high school girls race. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Matthew Lee was just 17 seconds behind first place in the Treaty City Invitational. Rachael Philiposian took 36th overall in the event. As a part of the first place team, Tony Moorman finished fifth individually in the high school boys race.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — Greenville hosted the Treaty City Cross Country Invitational on Sept. 2 at Memorial Hill. For high school girls team scores, Versailles took second. Greenville finished 13th and Mississinawa Valley took 16th.

From Versailles, Meredith Barga finished eighth overall with a time of 20:56.61. Corynn Goubeaux finished 11th with a time of 21:08.44. Ava Rismiller took 16th with a time of 21:36.85.

For Greenville, Jadyn Norris finished 63rd with a time of 23:29.99. Clair Rammel took 78th with a time of 24:08.93 and Ava Glass took 81st with a time of 24:17.02.

For Mississinawa Valley, Rachael Philiposian took 36th with a time of 22:47.95. Ingrid Ojeda took 73rd with a time of 23:55.9. Harley Hanes took 89th with a time of 24:39.59.

For Ansonia, Peyton Billenstein took 41st with a time of 22:52.95. Olivia Creager took 57th with a time of 23:22.77 and Jenna Mosler took 232nd with a time of 35:45.22.

For the boys, Versailles finished in first as a team. Greenville took fourth and Ansonia took fifth.

For Versailles, Tony Moorman took fifth with a time of 17:04.87. Cameron Magoto took 12th with a time of 17:50.16 and Jackson Spitzer took 14th with a time of 18:06.95.

For Greenville, Trey Rammel finished 13th with a time of 18:03.58. Coleman McNulty took 39th with a time of 18:59.54 and Dominic Tanner took 41st with a time of 19:00.61.

For Ansonia, Matthew Lee took second overall with a time of 16:45.90. Bennett Lehman took 21st with a time of 18:14.91 and Ethan Sparks took 34th with a time of 18:51.77.

For Mississinawa Valley, Daniel Hartzell took 73rd with a time of 19:34.51.

