Versailles fought hard in home loss to Fort Loramie

Junior Ava Shardo contributed on all phases of the match. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Freshman Kiley May was a force on the outside for the Lady Tigers. Junior Taylor Wagner recorded a few blocks from the middle.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — The Versailles volleyball team kept it close all match long, but couldn’t find enough momentum to get a set win over Fort Loramie. The Lady Tigers fell to the 6-1 Lady Redskins, 3-0, at home on Sept. 2.

Head coach Liz McNeilan said despite the different lineups and injuries, the team showed how much they improved. The team started the season with a 2-0 loss to Fort Loramie that didn’t feature competitive sets like this one. She told the team to take this as a win as they have shown vast improvement early on in the season.

“The girls came ready to play. They were mentally tough today. It was after a mistake, we came back and rallied and pushed them. We started off play Fort Loramie at the beginning of the season. They beat us, 25-9, or something like that at one point,” McNeilan said. “I don’t think anyone walking into this gym today would believe that.”

Versailles had a 16-11 lead during the first set. The Lady Tigers were serving well and hitting the open spots on the court. After Fort Loramie called a time out, the Lady Redskins capitalized on the little mistakes Versailles were making.

Both teams continued to fight as Fort Loramie eventually grabbed a lead. Down to the final points, Fort Loramie held off Versailles for a 25-23 set win.

Early in the second set, Fort Loramie looked to be in control. But, the Lady Tigers fought back to take an 8-7 lead. But from that point, Fort Loramie flipped a switch and scored six straight points.

Versailles managed to keep it close, but couldn’t regain the lead. Fort Loramie won the second set, 25-20.

McNelian said it is tough to go up against a senior-led team like Fort Loramie. They were able to shift momentum quickly when they needed to.

“They have a lot of seniors this year, especially with a very smart setter leading the way. When you have a smart setter like that leading your ship, you can apply a little more confidence in your offense as a coach. I think Fort Loramie showed that today,” McNeilan said.

It was the same story in the third set. Versailles played well and kept it close against Fort Loramie. They were serving the ball well and making play defensively to give them a shot at an attack attempt.

But, Fort Loramie got the best of them and won the third set, 25-21.

Versailles is now 3-5 on the season. McNeilan said the team has been giving it their all so far this season despite the injuries and the changes. The team is still trying to figure out who goes where and what lineups are the best for the team.

“The girls, they’re dialed in. They’re going to put forth effort wherever we put them. It’s just where’s our best defensive set up, where’s our best outcome going to be with who’s in the front row, who gives us the best block and who gives us the best energy,” McNeilan said. “There’s a lot of variables. You just can’t sub five in and five out if things aren’t going well.”

Versailles will travel to Fort Recovery on Sept. 7 for their next game.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]