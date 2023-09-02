Celebrate You Saturday is Sept. 9

GREENVILLE — Healthy Aging, Pain Awareness and Management and Environmental Health are the issues to be covered during Celebrate You Saturday, Sept. 9, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., at 120 West Third St., Greenville.

Shelly Acker will speak about The Language of Pain, and Pam Urlage, RN, will provide information about Managing Pain Without Medication.

Practitioners include Denise Gasper Keller (Healing Touch); Sheila Voisard (therapeutic oils); Leah Lines and Shelly Acker (chair massage); Jennifer Blocher (health coach);

Dr. Barbara Howell (chiropractor); and Pam Bey (reiki).

A $20 donation supports the Celebrate You Saturdays, a program offered through the I Am Well Foundation and I Am Well Darke County.

For more information, visit the I Am We’ll Foundation Facebook page or visit www.iamwellfoundation.