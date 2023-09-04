Harvest Extravaganza is Sept. 23 & 24

GREENVILLE — Looking for some good fall fun? The 2023 Harvest Extravaganza is a must-attend fall event that takes place on a picturesque countryside farm at 5207 Weavers Ft. Jefferson Road, Greenville, on Saturday, Sept. 23, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is one of those events you won’t want to miss. It’s sure to be a new favorite on your fall “to-do-list”.

This innovative market provides rustic gifts, furniture, and home décor all in one vibrant place with 75 carefully selected vendors. Vendors have a lot of vintage styles ranging from farmhouse to industrial and from mid-century to primitive. Handmade goods will include jewelry, imaginative home décor, spa-style bath goodies, and candles, as well as, boutique clothing, mums, pumpkins and all things fall and Christmas.

You can indulge yourself with tasty treats from local food trucks and vendors, including sandwiches, barbecue, wood-fired pizza and breadsticks, fried chicken, sweet treats, kettle corn, and homemade baked goods. Additionally, there will be soulful sounds of live bluegrass music that will fill the fall air with talented musicians, Tony Hale and Blackwater on Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. and Justin Hoke and Company on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.

The Harvest Extravaganza promises to be a memorable experience for all attendees. Whether you’re a fall enthusiast, a lover of unique finds, or simply looking for a fun day out, this event offers a delightful blend of entertainment, shopping, and delicious food. Come out to the country and enjoy an afternoon of shopping and support your local community. All parking donations go to Pleasant Hill Church of God. See you at the Extravaganza.