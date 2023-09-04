Trip down memory lane at AWTHS

By Vickie Rhodehamel

Arcanum News

On Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. the Arcanum Wayne Trail Historical Society invites you to join them for a trip down memory lane through Pitsburg, Ohio. Annette Stewart will be using photos, memories and stories along with special guests as we recapture the village of a special place in our hearts called ‘Pitsburg.’ If you lived there or have a story to tell, please attend and share with them! AWTHS is located at 123 West George Street, Arcanum, Ohio.

Save these dates of future AWTHS activities – On November 9th, Brenda Arnett will present “A Tale of Two Civil War Veterans” at 7 p.m. She will look back at the service of Maternal Great-Great Grandfather, John Brandon and Paternal Great-great grandfather, Levi Sharp. Brenda is an Arcanum resident, DAR and AWTHS member and a retired AHS math teacher. Currently she is a volunteer at Garst Museum. The AWTHS will hold their annual Christmas Bazaar on November 24 & 25h. Mark your calendar and invite everyone you know to the biggest event of the year. If you have any gently used items you would like to donate, please leave them on the back porch at 123 West George Street. The bazaar will feature not only Christmas Décor but a 50/50 raffle, door prizes, Christmas Bake Shoppe, and free Bits and Pieces on the Veteran’s Park Stage.

The Arcanum Youth and Football Cheer organization has been highly active this fall. They recently donated 268 items to the Faith United Methodist Food Pantry! President Marah Davis and VP Kasey Largely organized the project. The 23 JV players coached by Curtis Emerick and Scott Willis, and 37 Varsity players, coached by Gavid Rader and Lester Baker, as well as 54 cheerleaders participated in collecting food. After the week-long project, the group was treated to a pizza party for their hard work in the food project collection. The staff of Faith’s Food Pantry are very thankful for these youth who are helping them help someone else in need of food supplies. What a fantastic lesson to teach and learn from by these coaches and players.

LifeWise Academy-Arcanum invites you to join them for their Open House. Everyone is welcome. Maybe you have kids attending their program or maybe you are simply curious about how they operate. The Open House will be held at the Family of God Ministries Church, 310 W. South Street in Arcanum on Monday, Sept. 11 from 6 to 7 p.m. LifeWise classrooms will be open for observation and the teachers and volunteers will be on hand for questions.

The Hogg Shop will be joined by a host of other businesses and organizations to host the Powering Out Breast Cancer Benefit on Sept. 9 in Arcanum. The benefit will be held at the Arcanum Baseball/Softball diamonds off South High Street this year.

Visitors can expect to see a lot of horsepower with possibly hundreds of vehicles, including semis, Care Flight, motorcycles, aircraft flyovers, including the Butler County Warbirds, show trucks, race cars, and more. Organizers are getting a lot of support from the local trucking companies including Erwin Chrysler Jeep is appearing with old and new Mopar muscle, as well as Kenworth of Fort Wayne. The proceeds will help the Lovett family of Arcanum.

The lives of Ashley Lovett and her young family were changed in late 2022 when she learned she had breast cancer, Stage 1 Grade 2 invasive ductal carcinoma with no lymph node involvement. Lovett, however, chose to have a double mastectomy and lymph node removal. Ashley and Jamison and their three young daughters have stood together as Ashley has endured five months of chemo followed by thirty rounds of radiation. Medical bills are quickly becoming overwhelming along with the weekly trips to OSU for treatments, which leads to car issues. What savings they had is quickly being depleted.

The Hogg Shop is hoping the second annual benefit will help curb some of the financial stress the family is experiencing. The Powering Out Breast Cancer Benefit is shaping up to be one of the biggest fundraisers in the community. Because of the size and scope of the event, they have been forced to move it to the ball diamonds on the south-end of Arcanum. The show will run from noon to 4 p.m., which will give visitors plenty of time to make it to the other activities in Darke County that day.

They are currently hosting a raffle for a couple of guns. One is a Glock 48 10RD American Flag 9mm and the other will be a pink AR styler rifle. Both are from Darke Armory based in Arcanum. Visit The Hogg Shop on State Route 49 for tickets. Tickets are $10 each.

“Hello September…that time of year when the trees show us how beautiful it can be to let things go.” ~ unknown

“Hello September…may the new month bless you with love, happiness, and good health.” ~unknown