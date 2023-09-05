Miami University Dean’s List

OXFORD — Miami University students ranked in the top twenty percent of undergraduate students within each division for the summer 2023 semester have been named to the Dean’s list recognizing academic excellence. Local students named to the list include Daytona Hunter of New Paris and Chloe Cox of Greenville
Nationally recognized as one of the most outstanding undergraduate institutions, Miami University is a public university located in Oxford, Ohio. With a student body of over 24,000, Miami effectively combines a wide range of strong academic programs with faculty who love to teach and the personal attention ordinarily found only at much smaller institutions.