Heritage Day Celebration at Shrine

MARIA STEIN — Come to the Maria Stein Shrine on Sunday, Sept. 17, 1-4 p.m., for the Annual Heritage Day Celebration for food and fun. Burgers and hotdogs, Sweet Tooth Booth, ice cream, lemon shake-ups, basket raffles, $1,000 raffle, Old Time Tractor Show, Swedish weaving demonstration, pie-baking contest, and Relic Chapel presentations will be part of the fun.

New and free this year will be family yard games and activities including pony rides, face painting, petting zoo, and big bubbles.

There will be live music by Danny Schneible.

The Sweet Tooth Booth needs you to bake your favorite sweet treat – cookies, cupcakes, rice krispy treats, cakes, or brownies. Bring sweet treats to the main entrance reception area on Saturday, Sept. 16, 9 a.m. – noon.

For more information, join them at mariasteinshrine.org, Facebook or call 419-925-4532.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal through opportunities for prayer and pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein.