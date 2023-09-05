Upcoming blood drives in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY — Community Blood Center, the region’s first blood bank, is celebrating a new era in helping save lives under its new name, Solvita Blood Center.

Register to donate at the following local blood drives with Solvita:

Union City Lions Club community blood drive Monday, Sept. 11, 2:30-6:30 p.m. at the Union City Building, 105 North Columbia St.

Greenville Rotary Club community blood drive Tuesday, Sept. 12, 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Greenville Church of the Brethren, 421 Central Ave.

Franklin Monroe High School community blood drive Wednesday, Sept. 13, 8 a.m. to noon at 8691 Oakes Road, Arcanum.

Pleasant View Missionary Church community blood drive Thursday, Sept. 14, 2:30-6:30 p.m. at 5231 Gettysburg-Pitsburg Road, Greenville.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive a special edition quarter-zip, long-sleeve shirt featuring the new Solvita logo. The exclusive shirt is the donor gift only during the month of September.

The name Solvita comes from “sol” meaning sun and “vita” meaning life. As sunlight nurtures new life, Solvita takes the gift from blood donors and transforms it into new hope.

It’s a new name, but the donor experience remains the same. Solvita must register 350 donors every day to meet the needs of the hometown hospitals and patients in our community.

Everyone who registers to donate Sept. 5-30 at any blood drive, or the Dayton Solvita Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a pair of tickets to “The Game,” the Nov. 25 meeting between Ohio State and Michigan Nov. 25 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The winner will also receive an Expedia gift card for hotel and travel.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.