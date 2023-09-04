Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

Aug. 14

DISORDERLY: At 6:13 p.m. officers were dispatched to the Greenville City Park, Shelter Four for a juvenile with a head injury. They spoke with a male who advised that he was play wrestling with his cousin, and they got too close to the wall of the shelter. The cousin ended up striking his head on the wall, and the male had a small cut on his head as well. The cousin left the park on foot. Two witnesses advised the same story. The male was transported to the hospital. Officers located the cousin who said they were wrestling, and the male’s head accidentally struck the wall. Both the male and cousin were warned for disorderly conduct.

Aug. 16

THEFT: At 11:51 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of Elmwood Drive in reference to a theft. The female complainant said she saw an add online about being a Mystery Shopper and submitted an application to make some extra money. On Aug. 10 she got an email and text from who she believed to be Mystery Shopper saying her application was approved, and it instructed her to purchase $2,450 in Ebay gift cards from Walgreens and CVS to complete a shopping survey for them. The messages also said they would send her a check for $2,950 to purchase the cards and the rest was her payment. The name on the messages was David Sissoko / Head of Recruitment, Coordinator. She received the check, and then attempted to cash it. She said the bank put a hold on the check, advising her that it would take a few days to clear before they could complete the transaction. On Aug. 15, she purchased the gift cards and sent them to the Mystery Shopper. On Aug. 16, the victim received a call from the bank advising her the check was fraudulent.

Aug. 17

WELFARE CHECK: At 4:44 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 5100 block of Childrens Home Bradford Road in reference to a welfare check. The female complainant said she and her boyfriend were in an argument through text messages, and he stated he did not want to live his life without her before turning his phone off. The male had a history of suicidal thoughts and is on medication for anxiety and depression. At 7:03 p.m. the male was located at his home without need to be transported to the hospital.

THEFT: At 6:29 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Anderson Avenue in reference to a theft from a vehicle. The male victim said his work van was broken into and they took approximately $6,000 worth of power tools and HVAC equipment. There are no suspects at this time.

Aug. 18

PURSUIT: At 1:43 p.m. officers on patrol observed a vehicle traveling westbound into the 100 block of East Water Street, and when they got behind the vehicle, it turned into a parking lot. The registration had expired, and the driver failed to use a turn signal. A traffic stop was initiated, and the driver did not have his driver’s license on him. A Crown Royal bag was observed in his sweater pocket, and when officers asked him to exit the vehicle, he immediately put the car into drive and began fleeing. A pursuit began where he left town and crossed the center line of the road before traveling on the wrong side of the road causing three vehicles to have to go into the grass to avoid being struck head-on. Due to being identified as David Atkinson, having the license plate of the vehicle, and reckless driving, officers terminated pursuit. Atkinson had an active Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office felony warrant on a dangerous drugs offense with no bond, and his driving privileges were suspended in Indiana. The distance traveled was approximately 2.2 miles with a maximum speed of 66 mph. Charges are pending.

Aug. 19

THEFT: Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Walnut Street in reference to a theft complaint. A female took a pair of shoes out of the laundry room in the apartments. Carla Wintrow was found, and officers stopped her to talk. When asked what was going on, she said the victim’s boyfriend was following her and “she doesn’t steal.” While searching her bag, she was asked if she had a receipt for the shoes. She eventually said the shoes were on the floor of the laundry room and no one was in there, they were unsupervised, and it was not theft because they don’t have a receipt. The shoes were located in the bag. The victim stated she had put her shoes in the dryer to dry, and when she came back, only one pair of shoes were in the dryer. Wintrow was issued a citation for theft. On Aug. 20, officers were shown the footage, but they were unable to get a copy at that time.

Aug. 20

WANTED PERSON: A traffic stop was conducted in the 1200 block of Russ Road, and the driver was arrested for having an active arrest warrant through the Boone County Kentucky Sheriff’s Office for Failure to Appear on Child Support with a $27,000 bond. Shawn Cooper was arrested and transported to the jail. He also advised he was not the registered owner of the vehicle and did not have a valid driver’s license. Cooper also stated there was marijuana in the vehicle.

Aug. 23

DRUGS: at 3:38 p.m. officers on patrol observed a vehicle traveling westbound in the 300 block of Tiffin Street. The drive was recognized as Tricia Henninger and the passenger was Glen Julian. Henninger did not have a valid driver’s license and a traffic stop was made. Once the vehicle was stopped, Julian exited the vehicle and attempted to walk away. Due to Julian’s extensive violent criminal history including several convictions for burglary, assault, felonious assault, disorderly conduct, and having listed cautions for being an escape risk, previous physical altercation, and having violent tendencies, officers performed a pat-down on his person for weapons. Methamphetamine, marijuana, and a glass pipe were located. Henninger was issued a citation for driving with no license, and Julian was cited for wrongful entrustment.

Aug. 24

WANTED PERSON: At 1:59 p.m. officers located and apprehended Courtney Wilkinson who had an active felony warrant for her arrest through Darke County for a drug charge, no bond. She was transported to the jail.

Aug. 26

DOMESTIC: At 10:56 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Twelfth Street in reference to an instance of domestic violence. The female complainant said she had been in an argument with the father of her children, and both parties stated the argument had been about child custody. It was reported to have been verbal with no physical contact, and the female left the residence with her three children for the day. The male was advised to contact his lawyer to arrange for a custody agreement.

CPO VIOLATION: at 1:43 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a report of a Civil Protection Order Violation. The victim said he currently has a temporary protection order against his son Mathew Riddle who was at his house. He said when he opened the door, Riddle walked right in and went to the fridge. He stared in for approximately five minutes before closing it, getting two knives from the knife drawer, handing one to the victim, and said he was going to play a game with him and the victim gets the first two stabs. The victim left the residence and went to get the police. Riddle was arrested and transported to the jail.

Aug. 27

WANTED PERSON: At 6:20 p.m. officers apprehended Tyrone Randall who had a felony warrant through the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office for theft with no bond. He was searched and a counterfeit $100 bill was located.

CHILD CUSTODY: At 9:37 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Third Street in reference to a keep the peace for a child custody exchange. The mother of the 16 year-old female advised she had full custody of the juvenile, and she allowed her daughter to stay with her father the previous night due to an unruly situation that occurred at their house in Urbana. The juvenile stated she did not feel safe staying with her mother, and that her mother had choked her leaving a bruise on the left side of her neck. No bruise was observed. Darke County Child Protective Services were contacted, and they said without any evidence of unsafe conditions, the juvenile would have to leave with her mother. Urbana Police said there were no unsafe conditions for the juvenile to return home with her mother, and no charges for unruly or domestic abuse had ever been filed. The father advised he was not holding the juvenile there and she was free to leave per her decision. The juvenile was advised that if she did not go with her mom, she could be charged with unruly juvenile. She gathered her things and left with her mother.

