Arcanum, Versailles get shutout wins; high school football roundup

DARKE COUNTY — Here are the scores and stats from the week three of high school football around Darke County.

Arcanum 6 (2-1, 1-1) at Mississinawa Valley 0 (0-3, 0-2)

The Trojans needed just one score to come away with a win over the Blackhawks. Both teams dealt with injuries at the quarterback position. For Arcanum, junior Landon Wagner went out during the first half. For Mississinawa Valley, senior Dylan Wehrkamp went out in the first quarter.

The Trojans entered the game down three of their starting linemen. Arcanum head coach Matt Macy said with even more injuries to both teams and both teams being young, they were playing a JV game.

“We survived, that’s the best word for it. We had a rash of injuries tonight. We ended with our third quarterback on the night, so did they. It was like a freshmen game out here,” Macy said.

The defenses stood tall for both teams. It was a 0-0 halftime score. Mississinawa Valley had chances to score, even getting down to the 2-yard line after sophomore Kyle Wehrkamp found junior Trenton Holdon for 31 yards. But, Arcanum forced a turnover on downs to end the first half.

The lone score of the game came in the third quarter when freshman Lucas Miller found senior Micah Jarrett for a 40-yard touchdown.

Macy said both teams quickly realized with the injuries, they couldn’t play to their game. The Blackhawks realized Arcanum couldn’t throw the ball so they loaded the box. The Trojans realized Mississinawa Valley was going to throw it around so they had to spread out their defense.

Mississinawa Valley moved the ball, they were in or near the redzone a few times during the second half. But, penalties and four turnovers were too much to overcome.

Mississinawa Valley head coach Steven Trobridge said he is proud of his guys for fighting with all of the injuries. But, the inexperience and the youth of the roster was the cause of some mental mistakes.

While it’s a tough game to drop, Trobridge said the team has to focus on continuing to improve and move on to next week.

“Every week, we’ve been making improvements. Improvements, improvements and then tonight you go down with some injuries. We have to move on,” Trobridge said.

Arcanum will host Ansonia on Sept. 8 with a 7 p.m. kickoff. Mississinawa Valley will travel to Tri-Village on Sept. 8 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Around Darke County:

Ansonia 64 (3-0, 1-0) vs Dixie 6 (2-1, 1-1)

The Tigers continue to dominate this season as they scored all 64 points in the first half. The offense had five 40+ yard touchdowns. Senior Garrett Stammen had a 47-yard touchdown. Senior Keegen Weiss had touchdown runs of 42 and 71 yards. Senior Trevor Hemmerich had a 44-yard touchdown reception. Senior Landyn Bowman had a 49-yard touchdown run. The Tigers will travel to Arcanum next on Sept. 8 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Bradford 44 (2-1) at New Miami 7 (0-3)

The Railroaders scored 22 points in the second quarter and led the rest of the way against New Miami. Senior Hudson Hill had five receptions for 196 yards and three touchdowns of 43, 57 and 73 yards. Junior Owen Canan was 9 for 16 with 302 yards and four touchdowns. Senior Tucker Miller had nine carries for 188 yards and two touchdowns. Miller ran for touchdowns of 65 and 34 yards. Senior Garrett Trevino had the other touchdown reception with a 55-yard touchdown. New Miami scored their lone touchdown on a kick return. The Railroaders will host Bridgeport on Sept. 9 at 1 p.m.

Greenville 6 (0-3, 0-2) at Tippecanoe 49 (2-1, 2-0)

The Green Wave fell to the Red Devils on the road as they gave up 42 first half points. Sophomore Gabe Rammel had 64 yards rushing and a touchdown. Tippecanoe had 408 yards of total offense and had a balanced approach. They had 197 yards rushing as a team. Eight different Red Devils had a carry and junior Rylan Caldwell led the team in carries with five. Greenville will have another road game as they go to Butler on Sept. 8 for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

Tri-Village 35 (3-0, 2-0) at Twin Valley South 14 (1-2, 1-1)

The Patriots grab another double-digit win with the road win over Twin Valley South. Senior Reed Wehr had four total touchdowns. He had two rushing touchdowns both from 10 yards out and two receiving touchdowns of 37 and 16 yards. Wehr had 116 yards rushing and 119 yards receiving for 235 total yards. The defense forced three turnovers. Sophomore Noah Finkbine and senior Tanner Printz both had an interception and senior Jayden Hollinger had a fumble recovery.

Versailles 41 (3-0, 1-0) at St. John’s 0 (2-1, 0-1)

The Tigers get their third straight shutout win to start the season. Versailles scored all of their touchdowns on the ground. Senior Michael Osborne had two rushing touchdowns. Senior Joel Gehret had two rushing touchdowns. Junior Blake Henry and senior Aaron Bowlin each scored as well. Junior Ross Francis had an interception in the game. The Tigers will host the defending Division VII state champion in New Bremen on Sept. 8 at 7 p.m.

