Minor injuries from crash near Ansonia

Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Ansonia Fire and Ansonia Rescue responded to the scene. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — On Sept. 4, 12:26 a.m., Darke County Sheriff Deputies along with Ansonia Fire and Ansonia Rescue were dispatched to the intersection of U.S. Route 127 and State Route 47 regarding an accident with injury.

A preliminary investigation revealed a red 2001 Ford F-150 driven by Lance Harrison, 35, of Union City was traveling east on State Route 47 at U.S. Route 127. Harrison failed to yield the right of way from a stop sign striking a silver 2013 Dodge Ram that was pulling a trailer, driven by Dustin Nobbe, 27, of Batesville, Ind. The vehicles struck in the interesection causing the trailer of Nobbe’s vehicle to overturn in the roadway. Harrison was treated at the scene by Ansonia Rescue and was transported to Wayne HealthCare with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported at the scene.

This accident remains under investigation by the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.