Teen crashes dump truck near Pitsburg

Darke County Sheriff Deputies, along with Pitsburg Fire and Arcanum Rescue responded to the scene.

ARCANUM — On Sept. 6, at approximately 4:51 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue and Pitsburg Fire responded to the 1600 block of Red River-West Grove Road for a one-vehicle injury crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed a white 1991 Ford dump truck driven by 16-year-old juvenile, of Greenville, was traveling northbound on Red River-West Grove Road and drove off the right side of the roadway, overcorrecting and then drove back off the right side of the roadway striking a creek embankment. The driver was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital for his injuries.

