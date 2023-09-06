Teen crashes dump truck near Pitsburg

ARCANUM — On Sept. 6, at approximately 4:51 p.m., Darke County Deputies along with Arcanum Rescue and Pitsburg Fire responded to the 1600 block of Red River-West Grove Road for a one-vehicle injury crash.
Preliminary investigation revealed a white 1991 Ford dump truck driven by 16-year-old juvenile, of Greenville, was traveling northbound on Red River-West Grove Road and drove off the right side of the roadway, overcorrecting and then drove back off the right side of the roadway striking a creek embankment. The driver was transported to Dayton Children’s Hospital for his injuries.