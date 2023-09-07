Chicken dinners benefit United Way

GREENVILLE — It’s the same question every night…what’s for dinner? How about a delicious Romer’s Chicken Dinner?

The Darke County United Way is selling chicken dinners for Wednesday, Oct. 4 with all proceeds benefiting Darke County nonprofit agencies. The dinner includes Romer’s BBQ Chicken, applesauce, potato chips, and a dinner roll. Tickets are $9 and are pre-sale only. Dinners may be picked up at the Greenville Romer’s, 118 E. Main St., Greenville, between 4-6 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Simply drive thru and dinner is ready. Tickets may be purchased at the Darke County United Way office Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.-noon or 1-4 p.m.