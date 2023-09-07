Back to school immunization clinic

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Health Department will be hosting an extended hours clinic for back-to-school immunizations. This walk-in clinic will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 8-10:30 a.m. and 2-6 p.m. at the Health Department. The Darke County Health Department is located at 300 Garst Ave., Greenville.

This clinic is for seventh and 12th graders who have not received their required immunizations. Students currently enrolled in 7th grade will receive Tdap (Tetanus, Diphtheria, and Acellular Pertussis) and Meningococcal immunizations, in addition to having the opportunity to receive the HPV immunization. Students currently enrolled in 12th grade will receive the Meningococcal immunization and will have the opportunity to receive the Meningococcal B and HPV immunizations.

For billing purposes, those who have medical coverage should bring their insurance card. A copy of the card will be made onsite and then the insurance company will be billed. If a student is being brought to this clinic by anyone other than their custodial parent, they must provide a written note that states the noncustodial person bringing them can sign for their immunization. Individuals driving themselves must wait 15 minutes after the immunizations before leaving.

For any questions or additional information on this clinic or state immunization requirements, please contact the Health Department at 937-548-4196 ext. 224.