EverHeart hosts Grief Support Group

GREENVILLE — EverHeart Hospice invites the community to attend a six-week grief group called “The Healing Circle.” The group will meet on Tuesdays from 3–4:30 p.m. in the Bereavement Room of their Darke County Office, 1350 N. Broadway St., Greenville.

The Healing Circle is a six-week general support group for adults ages 18+ who have experienced the death of a loved one and are struggling with coping, understanding their reactions to grief, and are seeking support from individuals with similar experiences in a safe and welcoming environment.

Facilitators will combine both education and support through sharing, open dialogue, and discussions. Participants will use the book “Understanding Your Grief” by Dr. Alan Wolfelt and the accompanying “The Understanding Your Grief Journal,” during the group.

This book has received many top reviews from mourners, and Dr. Alan Wolfelt is one of the top educational contributors to the grieving community at large.

Those interested in attending the grief group should email [email protected] by Sept. 22 to reserve their spot. For questions, call EverHeart Hospice at 800-417-7535.