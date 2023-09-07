Support for neurological center

On July 15, a motorcycle poker run was held by the Wendelin Sports Club to benefit the Center for Neurological Development in Burkettsville. Twenty-four motorcycles with a total of 58 people were there to support the center. A raffle drawing was also held to give away a 2023 Harley Davidson Street Glide, the winner was Adam Pottkotter from Fort Recovery. A total donation of $27,321 was made to the Center from the poker run and raffle drawing. Thank you to everyone who helped to make the raffle drawing and poker run a huge success.