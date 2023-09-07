North Star Plumbing supports project

Shown are Jay Hemmelgarn, Alex Davis, Lee Hemmelgarn, Ken Hemmelgarn, and Tim Hemmelgarn. Submitted photo

NORTH STAR — Alex Davis, representing the North Star Community Association, recently met with the owners of North Star Plumbing, Heating & Cooling to thank them for their generous support of the North Star Community Park Renovation Project. Ken Hemmelgarn commented, “Our business is very pleased to help renovate our community’s park so that everyone can visit and enjoy time spent there.” Davis said, “The support of local businesses has been key in the success of the park renovation fundraising campaign so much-needed improvements can be completed. We are very grateful.”

North Star Plumbing, Heating & Cooling has been locally owned and operated in North Star, Ohio since 1924 when it was started as a very small part of North Star Hardware. At that time, the hardware was a small tin shop that carried only a few plumbing supplies. They made wash boilers as well as repaired them and sold wash buckets, washing machines, and miscellaneous hardware items. In 1990, the plumbing division of the hardware went out on its own and formed what is now known as North Star Plumbing, Heating & Cooling moving into the original hardware store. In 2012, the growing operations were moved into a newly constructed building adjacent to the original hardware. Many years, several buildings, and multiple generations have passed since the company’s founding. However, one thing has not changed – North Star Plumbing, Heating & Cooling’s commitment and dedication to excellent service.