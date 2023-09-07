Wayne HealthCare sponsors Sunshine 5K

Wayne HealthCare is a major sponsor of the Sunshine 5K on Sept. 16 in Greenville City Park. Pictured (left to right): Christy Prakel, director of the Darke County Foundation; Robyn Feitshans, Wayne HealthCare Wellness Coordinator; and Terri Flood, Wayne HealthCare Vice President of Business Development. Submitted photo

GREENVILLE — Join the Darke County Foundation for its annual Sunshine 5K Run/Walk in Greenville City Park on Sat., Sept. 16, at 8:30 a.m. A shorter one-mile option is also available.

The Foundation recognizes Wayne HealthCare as a major sponsor of the event.

“Wayne HealthCare is actively engaged in health education and promotion of wellness programs and events, while supporting health-centered initiatives like the Sunshine 5K,” said Terri Flood, Wayne HealthCare Vice President of Business Development. Register for $25 at www.darkecountyfoundation.org. Fee includes a long-sleeve dry-fit shirt (while supplies last), homemade cookies, fruit and drinks. Age 14 and under may register for $5 (no shirt). An abundance of quality door prizes and age-group medals will be awarded. A free kids 400-meter fun run is at 8:15 am.

Proceeds from the Sunshine 5K benefit these local non-profit organizations: AddieGirl for Cancer Association of Darke County, DeColores Montessori School, Edison Foundation, Final Bow Center for Children’s Performing Arts, Lifewise Academy Greenville, and Y.O.L.O. of Darke County.

For more information, call (937) 548-4673 or e-mail [email protected].