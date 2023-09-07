Lady Wave golf competes in Beavercreek Invitational

Junior Callee Moore had a 124 at the mid-season invitational. Photo by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate

BEAVERCREEK — The Lady Wave golf team traveled to Beavercreek Golf Club to play in the Beavercreek Invitational on Sept. 6. Centerville Gold won the event with a 325 and Greenville took 10th with a 451.

The Lady Wave were led by sophomore Vera Cox with a 101, sophomore Sofia Chrisman with a 110, sophomore Taylor Trissel with a 116 and junior Callee Moore with a 124. Also playing for the Lady Wave were sophomore Reese Addington with a 130 and freshman Grace Cook with a 151.

Beavercreek is a tough golf course to play and is not easy to walk. The girls played well considering this was only the second time Vera, Sofia, Callee and Taylor had played the course. All four improved their scores from last year.