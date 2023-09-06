Versailles girls golf splits tri-match at Stillwater

Emma Garrison led Versailles in the match with a 45. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Ella Porter finished with a 48 in the match. Gabby Dues hits her approach shot to get to the green. Danielle Francis tees off on the second hole at the course.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

BRADFORD — The Versailles girls golf team won and lost during a tri-match against Minster and Fort Loramie at Stillwater Valley Golf Course on Sept. 5. Minster led the way with a 185. Versailles finished with a 204 and Fort Loramie finished with a 212.

Emma Garrison led the Lady Tigers with a 45. Ella Porter had a 48, Gabby Dues had a 53 and Danielle Francis had a 58. Kyla Milligan shot a 64 and Carley Timmerman shot a 69.

For Minster, Ashley Meyer had a 40 to lead the field. Ashlyn Homan had a 46, Lauren Heitkamp had a 48 and Star Weigandt and Mica Colter had a 51. Kendal Bergman had a 58.

For Fort Loramie, Morgan Pleiman led the team with a 44. Carissa Meyer had a 51, Carlie had a 58 and Madison had a 59. Ava Schafer had a 60 and Lucy had a 71.

The Lady Tigers will next play against Marion Local on Sept. 11 at Stillwater Valley.

