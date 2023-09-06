Drone used to find suspect after pursuit

Cody Lavy

UNION CITY — On Sept. 5, 2023 at approximately 8:27 p.m. Darke County Deputies were dispatched to State Route 502 and Ohio-Indiana State Line Road in reference to a Union City Indiana Police Officer in pursuit of a Gray Mini Cooper.

Darke County Deputies were able to get behind the vehicle as it pulled over and a male subject fled on foot into a corn field near the intersection of Palestine-Union City and Wagner Road. A perimeter was established after it was reported the driver, Cody Lavy, 38, of Greenville, could be armed. A passenger in the vehicle who was identified as Alicia Wiedmaier, 36, of Greenville was detained but later released as she was transported to the hospital after advising she consumed methamphetamine. The Darke County Sheriff’s Office was able to deploy a drone in the area and while searching for the subject, a citizen called in reporting a subject was in his yard near the 7500 block of Fisher-Dangler Road. The Sheriff’s Office Drone was able to locate the subject and guide law enforcement to a location in a bean field where Lavy was taken into custody.

Upon searching the vehicle Lavy was operating, suspected methamphetamine and a firearm was located. Lavy was transported to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office Jail where he is being held on charges for weapons under disability, possession of a controlled substance and an unrelated arrest warrant. Additional charges are being filed in Indiana where the pursuit was initiated.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office thanks the citizens, Union City Indiana Police Department, Union City Ohio Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol and their aviation unit, Greenville Police Department, Winchester Indiana Police Department, and Union City Rescue for their assistance in this incident.