Greenville Police Blotter

Daily Advocate

By Meladi Brewer

DailyAdvocate.com

Aug. 25

BREAKING ENTERING: Officers responded to the 400 block of Union Street in reference to an attempted breaking and entering. The female employee said on Aug. 23 someone tried to break into the store, as she located a hole cut in the chain link fence that surrounds the entire rear of the store. This prompted a review of the surveillance video. An unknown male was seen attempting to gain entrance into the store while it was closed. They were unsuccessful in gaining entrance and left the area on foot. At this time there are no suspects for the attempted break in.

Aug. 28

WANTED PERSON: At 2:39 p.m. officers arrested a known wanted person in the 200 block of West Main Street. Officers went to the address to serve a misdemeanor warrant for Robyn Newberry for failure to appear on the original charge of failure to comply with a $1,525 bond. When officers arrived and told her of the warrant, she immediately took all her clothes off and stated she wanted to wear white to the jail even though she was advised not to. Due to her being under arrest, her history of erratic and violent behavior, as well as cautions for possessing firearms, officers accompanied her while she changed her clothes. She was arrested and transported to the jail where she was placed into the restraint chair due to her behavior.

TRESPASSING: At 7:58 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Martin Street in reference to a trespassing complaint. The female complainant observed Kaylee Hines in the business putting a can of hairspray in her pocket and walking out past all points of sale without paying for the product. She was stopped by officers and advised she needed to go back to the store. Hines had previously been warned for criminal trespass on July 14, 2023. She was issued a citation.

VANDALISM: at 1:04 p.m. officers responded to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to a vandalism that occurred at another location in the City of Greenville. The female complainant stated she went shopping, and when she came back out, somebody wrote profanity slurs on her car with washable paint. Video footage from the parking lot showed the writing was already on the vehicle when she pulled into the parking lot. There is no need for any further investigation.

Aug. 29

THEFT: At 10:58 a.m. officers were dispatched to the 200 block of West Street in reference to a report of a theft. The caretaker advised officers that a total of eight red brass flower urns were taken off the headstones of various grave sites that belonged to the property. The urns were valued at $400 a piece for a total loss of $3,200. There are currently no suspects or leads in this case.

WANTED PERSON: At 5:53 p.m. officers observed a female subject walking west bound in the 1000 block of East Main Street who had an active warrant for the original charge of menacing, and must serve 29 days with no bond. Carla Wintrow was arrested and transported to jail.

Aug. 30

VANDALISM: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of E. Water Street in reference to vandalism to a barn. Officers made contact with the victim who said someone hit her barn with possibly a car. Damage was observed to the garage, and it appeared someone had possibly backed out of Darke County Recovery & Wellness parking lot and into the barn. Recovery & Wellness was contacted, and they agreed to review the camera’s to their parking lot to see if it picked up the possible accident.

OUT W/PERSON: At 11:55 p.m. officers patrolling the area of Martin Street near Green Street looking for an unrelated male subject reference a separate incident, located Steven Kernehm riding a bicycle. Officers attempted to call out to him, and he took off on his bike. The Versailles Police Department had been looking for Kernehm, and a Versailles Officer came to serve him his citation. He was also served citations for having no lights on his bicycle at night and obstructing official business.

Aug. 31

WANTED PERSON: At 9:06 p.m. officers were dispatched to the 400 block of East main Street in reference to a wanted juvenile. Dispatched advised the 15 year-old male had a warrant through Vandalia Police Department for Felony Rape, no bond. He was arrested and turned over to the Vandalia Police.

DRUGS: At 11:09 a.m. officers responded to the 800 block of Sweitzer Street in reference to a drug complaint. Hospital Security said staff had located three used syringes and a metal spoon in a hospital restroom that’s used by patients and visitors. He said he believed the items belonged to a female subject who was visiting a patient, as she had spent approximately one hour in the restroom with the door closed before exiting the restroom upon being checked on by staff. Shalonda Clark was located, and she admitted to being in the restroom, but stated the syringes and spoon did not belong to her. A small metal container with five used syringes, two plastic bags containing white powdery substances, a plastic bag containing an unknown pink substance, and a glass pipe with burnt residue was located on her person. She stated she currently uses illegal drugs but denied using them in the hospital. She was trespassed from the hospital and will be charged pending laboratory results.

To contact Daily Advocate Reporter Meladi Brewer, email [email protected].