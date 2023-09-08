Mississinawa Valley boys golf wins match over Franklin Monroe; but loses close one to Arcanum

Arcanum junior Graham Brubaker led the Trojans with a 37. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Mississinawa Valley senior Aron Hunt led the team with a 34. Franklin Monroe junior Chase Stebbins had a 38 in the match.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

WINCHESTER — The Arcanum Trojans boys golf team won a close match against Mississinawa Valley, 162-165, at Winchester Golf Club on Sept. 7. At the same time, Mississinawa Valley won 165-174 over Franklin Monroe.

Junior Graham Brubaker led the team with a 37. Freshman Luke Stephens and junior RJ Brothers both shot a 41. Junior Sam Rose had a 43, sophomore Lance Brinksneader had a 45 and junior Seth Fearon had a 49.

For Mississinawa Valley, senior Aron Hunt led the team with a 34. Senior Tanner Leichty had a 40, freshman Jaxin Beamblossom had a 45, senior Aaron Hummel and junior Braden Wisner both had a 46. Senior Thomas Gower had a 50.

For Franklin Monroe, junior Chase Stebbins led the team with a 38. Sophomore Brandt Filbrun had a 40, sophomore Leo Kinnison had a 46, and freshman Chris Poe had a 50. Freshman Braden Gilbert and junior Trevor Swiger both had a 53.

Mississinawa Valley is now 7-2 with a 6-2 WOAC record. Arcanum is now 6-3 with a 6-3 WOAC record. Franklin Monroe is 2-6 with a 2-5 WOAC record.

