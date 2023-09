Ansonia senior Madyson Buckingham was honored on the court prior to the game against Dixie on Sept. 7 Provided photos Head coach Lydia Schlarman honors Buckingham with a volleyball to remember her accomplishment. Buckingham will have almost a whole season ahead add on to her record.

ANSONIA — Ansonia senior volleyball player Madyson Buckingham was honored before the Lady Tigers win against Dixie on Sept. 7 against Dixie for breaking a school record.

Buckingham is now the all-time record holder for digs in a career after she surpassed Trinity Henderson who had 889 digs. Buckingham broke the record on Sept. 2 when Ansonia went up against Botkins.

With a whole season ahead, Buckingham will be able to add to her total during her senior year.