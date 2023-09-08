Versailles runs through New Bremen to remain undefeated

Senior Joel Gehret had three touchdowns in the win over New Bremen. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate The defense matched the physicality of the game and forced New Bremen into a lot of third and longs. The Tigers are now 4-0 on the season and have dominated in each game.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

VERSAILLES — The Tigers are now 4-0 this season after they defeated the defending Division VII State champions, New Bremen, 34-7 at H.B. Hole Field on Sept. 8.

Head coach Ryan Jones said he knew his team was in for a physical game against the Cardinals. He was proud of his team for matching that physicality and getting this win.

“We knew it was going to be a dog fight and that it would go four quarters. Not surprised it was such a tough game. They’re a good team and we feel fortunate to come out on top,” Jones said. “I’m really proud of the way our guys responded in the second half.”

Both teams moved the ball well in the first half, but couldn’t capitalize on a lot of drive. Versailles had a turnover on their first possession in the redzone. New Bremen had a few costly penalties that stalled out their drives.

With 10:27 left in the second quarter, after Versailles had a touchdown taken off the board due to a penalty and New Bremen committing two penalties to move the Tigers closer to the goal line, senior Joel Gehret scored from three yards out to put the Tigers up 7-0.

After going into the half up 7-0, the Tigers came out in the second half determined to run the ball more effectively. Gehret had a 39-yard touchdown run on the first possession of the second half.

Senior Michael Osborne then nabbed an interception to set up Versailles in New Bremen territory. Gehret scored again, from five yards out this time, to go up 21-0.

The scoring didn’t stop there. From the quarterback position, Osborne scored a 43-yard touchdown run. Then on the ensuing kickoff, Versailles recovered a fumble and had the ball again in plus territory.

Osborne rushed for a six-yard touchdown to go up 34-0 with 6:57 left in the fourth quarter. Jones said they had to shuffle some guys around on the offensive line and was happy with how they and their runners took over in the second half.

Versailles was on their way to another shutout. Jones said the defense tackled well and put the Cardinals in a lot of tough situations on offense. But with just over two minutes left, New Bremen scored a 50-yard touchdown pass to get on the scoreboard.

“We finally gave up a score. That will give us something to talk about for sure, not that we need anything else to talk about during films,” Jones said. “To hold a team like New Bremen to seven points, I’ll take that any day of the week. Just really proud of those guys.”

It was a physical win for the Tigers. Jones said there are still a few things they need to clean up in the redzone. Namely, clean up the penalties and the turnovers.

But, Jones was thrilled to see his team go out and play well in a big time game at home.

“It’s a big win. As a coach, it’s great to see those guys experience a great win like that over a great team that’s well coached in front of a great crowd here at home,” Jones said.

Versailles will host Parkway on Sept. 15 with kickoff set for 7 p.m.

Contact Daily Advocate sports editor Drew Terhall at [email protected]