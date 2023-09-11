Heiser, Pottkotter to be honored

SP5 Terry Richard Heiser PFC James Vincent Pottkotter

GREENVILLE — Fort GreeneVille Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution, a Vietnam Commemorative Partner, will be honoring two families at the historical Bears Mill Vietnam Memorial, 6450 Arcanum Bears Mill Road, Greenville. The ceremony will be Sunday, Sept. 24 at 3 p.m.

The families of James Vincent Pottkotter and Terry Richard Heiser will be honored with the Vietnam Commemorative “In Memory of” certificate and lapel pin for the sacrifices they endured when their loved one didn’t return home for Vietnam.

SP5 Terry Richard Heiser was from Greenville, born Oct. 25, 1947. He served with honor in the United States Army with the 20th Engineer Brigade, 168th Engineer Battalion, 79th Engineer Group, D Company. He died in the Long Khanh province, South Vietnam on May 12, 1969.

PFC James Vincent Pottkotter was from New Weston, born on May 31, 1945, and began his tour of duty in the United States Army with the 1st Cavalry Division, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry, D Company. He died in the Pleiku Province, South Vietnam on Nov. 1, 1965.

The Darke County Honor Guard will conduct ceremonial honors. The public is invited.