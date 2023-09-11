Greenville volleyball falls to Eaton at home

Senior Mya Conway (left) and junior Brooke Schmidt (right) go up to get a hand on the ball against Eaton. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Junior Shyanne Gibboney gets the dig on serve receive.

By Drew Terhall

DailyAdvocate.com

GREENVILLE — It was an off game for the Lady Wave volleyball team as they fall to the Eaton Lady Eagles, 3-0, at home on Sept. 11.

Head coach Michelle Hardesty said it has just been hard for teams to play on Mondays, a day where they don’t play regularly. The team just had an off day.

“It’s Monday. It’s always a struggle to play on Monday. I don’t know why, it’s just that stigma I guess. I think we’re better than what we gave ourselves tonight. We had a lot of serving errors and didn’t finish at the net,” Hardesty said.

Eaton came out to an 8-3 lead to start the first set and kept their lead. Greenville did make a few runs in the middle and towards the end of the set to make it a closer game, but couldn’t take a lead.

The Lady Eagles took the first set 25-18. It was more of the same in the second set. The Lady Wave couldn’t get a lot of clean attack attempts and had some serving errors.

Greenville couldn’t get anything going as Eaton took the second set, 25-12.

In the third set, Greenville took a 7-3 lead and were playing better. Hardesty said the team did well on serve receive and the passing wasn’t bad. But, a confusion on if a timeout was called and an accidental whistle put an end to any momentum Greenville had it seemed like.

After that happened, Eaton came back to take a 16-12 lead. The Lady Eagles continued to play well and error free as they won the third set, 25-16.

Assistant coach Jim Hardesty said the team just had too many errors to overcome and didn’t come out with the same excitement they normally do. He expects a different team tomorrow.

“We just got to work a little bit harder. We got a league game tomorrow night, which is a big part of it. Right now if we can win out this week, we will be all alone in second place in the league or tied for second,” Hardesty said.

Eaton was 6-3 entering this game. They were a good team and the Lady Wave couldn’t afford to be off against them. Michelle Hardesty said it’s never going to be perfect. This is just a bump in the road for Greenville.

“Eaton always brings a good team. Parker is a great coach. He has his girls ready and we tried to be ready for them. We’ll be ready tomorrow,” Hardesty said.

The Lady Wave will host Piqua tomorrow on Sept. 12 with the game slated for a 7 p.m. start.

