Mississinawa Valley grand champions at Ansonia cheer and dance competition

The Mississinawa Valley Hip Hop team took first place in their division and were the Grand Champion of the event. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate The Tri-Village high school gameday cheer took first in their division as did the high school pom team. The Greenville junior high cheer team took first place.

By Drew Terhall

ANSONIA — Ansonia schools hosted the Ansonia Spirit Explosion cheer and dance competition on Sept. 10. Teams from around the area competed in the friendly competition that spanned from high school teams to the youth teams.

In the high school cheer division, Troy took first place. Greenville took second, Arcanum took third and Ansonia took fourth. In the high school gameday division, Tri-Village took first place. Arcanum finished third and Ansonia finished fifth. In the high school individual division, Isabella Gulley took first with Keely Labig taking second and Haley Finlay taking third. Each individual represented Greenville.

In the junior high cheer division, Greenville took first place with Troy taking second and Arcanum taking third. Arcanum took first in the junior high gameday division. In the youth cheer division, Darke County Elite took first with Ansonia finishing second and Arcanum taking third. Josi Weiss from Ansonia competed and took first in the youth individual division.

In the high school pom division, Tri-Village took first place and Ansonia took second. In the high school hip hop division, Mississinawa Valley took first place and were the Grand Champion of the event. Ansonia took second place.

In the junior high dance division, Arcanum took first and Ansonia took second. In the youth dance division, UC Stateliners took first and the UC Mini took second. Arcanum finished third, the Ansonia Hip Hop took fourth, Darke County Elite took fifth and the Ansonia Pom took sixth.

