Plenty of power on display in Arcanum

The show featured several motorcycles including some show bikes that were built by the Hogg Shop. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate This dragster has plenty of power. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate RD Holder brought their pink ribbon fuel truck to display. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate The Butler County Warbirds did a flyover of the grounds during the event. Submitted photo

By Ryan Berry

ARCANUM — Although the results for money raised to help a local individual with breast cancer has not been tallied, if the crowds that attended the Powering Out Breast Cancer event in Arcanum on Saturday is any indication, the fundraiser was successful.

Thousands of visitors stopped by the ball diamonds in Arcanum to view horsepower of all kinds. From big machinery to race cars and from Pink Ribbon vehicles to airplanes, there was a lot of power on display.

This was the Hogg Shop’s second annual benefit to help an individual in the community. Last year, the event supported a couple that was injured in a motorcycle crash. This year the beneficiary helped Ashley Lovett. The young mom was diagnosed with breast cancer about a year ago. Doctors told her she had stage 1 grade 2 invasive ductal carcinoma with no lymph node involvement. By December, when she had a double mastectomy and lymph node removal, the tumor had doubled in size and had spread to her lymph node. Ashley and her husband Jamison and their young daughters have stood together as Ashley has endured five months of chemo followed by 30 rounds of radiation. Funds raised during the benefit will help the family pay medical bills and help get the family back on track.

Chris Lovett, event organizer, was thrilled with the turnout from the public and those who brought their vehicles to display. “It’s been good. Everybody is enjoying themselves,” he said. “The girls say all of the raffles are going well. I’m excited to see what we end up with for them.”

Lovett said they had a lot of show bikes come out for the event and some of the bikes on display were built by the Hogg Shop. He also pointed out the two 50-ton rotator wreckers that were on display and equipment from J-Crane that was on display.

He praised the village for their assistance in making the event possible. “They’ve always been a help,” he said.

One of the highlights of the event was a flyover by the Butler County Warbirds. The Warbirds passed over the park several times with a World War II era trainer.

Others participating in this year’s event were Englewood Towing, Saunders Towing, Troutwines, Stickley Trucking, RD Holder, The Cancer Memory Bus, Hileman Trucking, Erwin Chrysler, Dave Arbogast, CareFlight, Crème de la Crème Cakery, Huston’s Restaurant, Buckeye Burger, Chester Butts, Fren-Cheese, Treaty City Automotive, Troy Sunshade, Flatters Septic, Reiter Dairy, Honda Powersports of Troy, Darke Armory, Aebun Arms, Eikenberry’s IGA, Caitlin Davis Band, DJ Bonkerster, Brother Darryl, A&B’s t-shirts, V Creations and Designs, Designs by Kelly’s, Treats Bar and Grill, Texas Sidecar and DMC of Texas Sidecar, Wholesale Carpet Outlet, Laces and Stitches, Advanced Auto Parts, O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, AutZone, Koenig Equipment, Hemmelgarn Marathon, Las Marias, St. Henry One Stop, El Carreton, Splash and Dash, Miniard Construction, Palmer Trucks of Fort Wayne, Skiles Bakery, Ketrings Meats, and The Hogg Shopp Family and Volunteers. Lovett apologized if he missed anyone that participated with a display at the event or in the raffle.

