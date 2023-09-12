Hospice care explained at GPL

GREENVILLE — If you are caring for an aging family member, or may be in the future, you won’t want to miss this informative program at Greenville Public Library! At 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 28, EverHeart Hospice will be stopping by the library to debunk many of the myths surrounding Hospice care.

EverHeart Hospice, formerly State of the Heart Care, is a non-profit organization that has served the community since 1981. Founded by volunteers, EverHeart still keeps compassion at the front and center of what they do each and every day.

Megan Campbell, Marketing Specialist for EverHeart Hospice, will be presenting on the history of how hospice care originated, who is eligible to receive this care, what it includes, and how it keeps us and our loved ones out of the hospital.

Light refreshments will be provided by EverHeart, so we are asking for those planning to attend to register for this program no later than Monday, September 25.

For more information on this event or to register, contact the library at (937) 548-3915 and ask for the Reference Desk.