Edison State faculty members promoted

Chris Spradlin and Kerry Dowling. Chris Spradlin and Sandra Streitenberger.

PIQUA — Edison State Community College announced the promotion of two full-time faculty members during the President’s Fall Convocation held on August 21, 2023.

The following faculty members received promotions, effective during the 2023–2024 academic year.

Promoted to Associate Professor: Kerry Dowling, Nursing, Troy.

The rank of associate professor requires that the individual holds a master’s degree in the discipline for which they are hired, demonstrates and can explain characteristics of effective teaching, provides support to students outside of the classroom, demonstrates the ability to provide curriculum leadership, continues professional growth, and provides service to the college. They must complete three full academic years since their last promotion.

Promoted to Full Professor: Sandra Streitenberger, Accounting and Business, Tipp City.

The rank of full professor requires that the individual possesses at least 18 semester hours beyond the master’s degree in the discipline for which they are hired, is a master teacher, provides support to students outside the classroom, provides curricular leadership, continues professional growth, provides leadership to the college, and becomes recognized by external peers. They must complete five full academic years since their last promotion.