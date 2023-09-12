Solvita hosts annual Steve Knapke Blood Drive

Family and friends of Steve Knapke invite everyone to come and donate blood at the seventh annual blood drive. Submitted photo

VERSAILLES — Get a chance to win Ohio State vs. Michigan tickets when you register to donate with Solvita (the former Community Blood Center) at the seventh annual Versailles Poultry Days Committee and Steve Knapke Memorial Blood Drive Monday, Sept. 18 from 12:30-6:30 p.m. at the Versailles Knights of Columbus hall, 8440 state Route 47, Versailles.

Make an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com, call (937) 461-3220, or use the Donor Time app.

All registered donors will receive a special edition quarter-zip, long-sleeve shirt featuring the new Solvita logo.

Steve Knapke was inspired to become a blood donor after surviving a 1988 auto accident. He began giving platelets and had 81 lifetime donations. In 2016, another accident, also caused by an impaired driver, claimed his life.

Steve’s wife Lois, their daughters Rachel Durham, Lisa Di Renzo, and Emmy D’Antonio and son Doug Knapke sponsored the blood drive in his honor in partnership with the Versailles Poultry Days Committee. In six years, the blood drive has totaled 964 donors.

Everyone who registers to donate Sept. 5-30 at any Solvita blood drive, or the Dayton Donation Center is automatically entered in the drawing to win a pair of tickets to “The Game,” the Nov. 25 meeting between Ohio State and Michigan Nov. 25 in Ann Arbor. The winner will also receive an Expedia gift card for hotel and travel.

You can save time while helping save lives by using “DonorXPress” to complete the donor questionnaire before arriving at a blood drive. Find DonorXPress on the Donor Time App or at www.givingblood.org/donorxpress.