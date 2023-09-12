Lady Trojans golf team stays undefeated with win over Ansonia

Junior Emma Rogers tees off on her first hole of the match. Photos by Drew Terhall | The Daily Advocate Senior Makayla Stachler watches her shot to see where her ball lands.

By Drew Terhall

ARCANUM — The Arcanum Lady Trojans golf team moves to 7-0 this season with a 209-261 win over Ansonia on Sept. 11 at Beechwood Golf Course.

Junior Brooke Anderson led the team with a 43. Senior Belle Harleman had a 54, seniors Kaylee Flatter and Kylie Grieshop both had a 56. Junior Emma Rogers had a 58 and senior Hannah Kendig had a 67.

For Ansonia, senior Makayla Stachler led with a 55. Junior Zoey Elson and senior Macy Sink both had a 65. Junior Sophia Aultman had a 76.

Arcanum will take on Franklin Monroe on Sept. 12 and then Tri-Village on Sept. 13 with both matches at Beechwood. They will then go to Stillwater Valley Golf Course for a match against Russia on Sept. 14.

Ansonia will take on National Trail on Sept. 12 at White Springs Golf Course and then go to Riverside on Sept. 14.

