Chapter hosts farm safety program

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA and Versailles Fire Department is sponsoring the 11th Biannual Darke County and Surrounding Areas EMS and Firefighter Farm Safety Day to be held on Steve Buschur’s farm on Oct. 14, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and all are area and surrounding area EMT and firefighters are invited to attend this free event.

The event will begin at the North Star Community Center beginning with the introduction, registration, breakfast, and end with lunch. A free catered lunch will be served and you will be able to receive hours of Continuing Education Credits (Site Number 2485). The stations and emphasis of this year’s training will include: Biosecurity, Ethanol Distribution and Transportation of Product, Grain Entrapment Rescue Trailer, Trailer Rollover Training, Anhydrous Ammonia, Propane, and Chemical Safety and Manure Accident Rescue Review. They do plan on having the activities outside, so please plan accordingly and participants should bring appropriate rescue gear if available. Please make sure to wear close toed shoes and long pants.

The address of Buschur Farms is 14272 Johnson Road, New Weston. The address of the North Star Community Center is 124 E Star Road, North Star. To RSVP please email Dena Wuebker at [email protected] or contact her cell at 937-423-2369 or email Taylor Bergman at [email protected] or call her cell phone at 937-621-9136, please RSVP by Oct. 9. The event is limited to the first 100 participants.