Classic cars fill downtown Greenville

Thousands of people and hundreds of cars filled South Broadway and the side streets making this one of the best attending cruise-ins in Ohio. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate One of the fun things to do at the Rolling 50’s Fall Cruise-in is to find unique vehicles. Is it a golf car or is it a car? Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate One could easily find cars, trucks and motorcycles from any era, including this 1932 Ford. Ryan Berry | Daily Advocate

GREENVILLE — Nearly 500 cars invaded downtown Greenville for the annual Rolling 50’s Fall Car Cruise-in on Sept. 9. In addition to the hundreds of cars, thousands of people strolled through Greenville making this one of the best attended events in its history.

The show has been a mainstay in downtown Greenville and is considered one of the largest cruise-ins throughout Ohio. Cars, trucks, and motorcycles from nearly ever era could be found on South Broadway, around the Traffic Circle and up and down each of the side streets.

This year’s show was held in memory of Dave Niley. Niley had been part of the car club for many years and was very active in preparing for the show every year. He had served as president for over 30 years. Niley passed away on Nov. 24 at the age of 85. A tree was planted in his honor at the Darke County Fairgrounds earlier this year. Not only did the tree recognize his work with the Darke County Fair, but also the numerous community events who assisted, including the Rolling 50’s cruise-ins.

Funds raised during the annual Rolling 50’s Fall Car Cruise-in are given to the Cancer Association of Darke County, Shriner’s for Hospital for Children, and an organization that refurbishes scooters for veterans.